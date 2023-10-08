Yul Edochie Made Surprise Visit To Son’s School

Controversial Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has stirred reactions online as he paid a surprise visit to his children he had with May, months after parting ways from their life.

It would be recalled that a few months ago, Yul Edochie relocated to Abuja with his second wife, Judy Austin, reportedly distancing himself from his first wife amidst divorce speculations.

However, in a new post, Yul Edochie paid a visit to his son’s school, sharing father-son moments with them during their school’s cultural day event.

According to Yul, he made the effort to visit his son’s school in order to check on their academic progress and ensure they were proudly representing their cultural heritage.

He wrote, “This year’s cultural day. I visited my sons Karl and Zane in school to know how they’re doing academically and be sure they’re representing the culture well.

❤️❤️✌️✌️,”

Reactions trailing Yul Edochie’s Visit;

Chichi Zane wrote, “Mumu man trying to show off u don’t know what u are causing to this boys by leaving them.”

I Am Angel Life wrote, “Shebi your own fatherly care starts and ends in school ni? Go home you said no na to dey explain every move you make. Oya nah you go explain”

Ruth Ochi wrote, “Shame on you for leaving these beautiful handsome kids to suffer as you enjoy with a bag of rice. See the way the kids are just smiling for the photos but deep down will soon see you as a stranger.”

Blessing Ozoemena wrote, “You went to their school when you should be dropping them in school.”

Shalom Official wrote, “Na only school you fit reach, you no fit near the house”

Ahan Uche wrote, “Chai imagine Yul that once had a happy family, now he needs to go visit his children in school to strike a pose and snap for the gram. What a finished Man. It will not be well with Judy”.