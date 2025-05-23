Yul Edochie, Judy Austin Welcome Third Child

Share

Controversial Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie and his wife, Judy Austin, have announced the arrival of their third child.

New Telegraph reports that earlier, Yul Edochie shared a video of Judy Austin preparing for the labour room via Instagram.

Following the arrival of the new born, the couple made headlines with maternity shoots, showcasing their excitement about the upcoming arrival.

In a follow-up post, Yul Edochie welcomed their newborn baby girl, named Universe Ifeanyi Storm.

The post reads, “We prayed, our fans prayed. And God answered. Rejoice with us as we welcome our beautiful daughter. Her name is UNIVERSE IFEYINWA STORM YUL-EDOCHIE.Thank You Lord”.

Furthermore, the post was accompanied by a heartwarming clip offering a glimpse of the newborn and Judy Austin’s tender reaction as her newborn was placed on her chest.

@yuledochieodogwu We prayed, our fans prayed. And God answered. Rejoice with us as we welcome our beautiful daughter. Her name is UNIVERSE IFEYINWA STORM YUL-EDOCHIE. Thank You Lord. ♬ original sound – Yul Edochie

