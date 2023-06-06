Yul Edochie, Judy Austin Threaten To Expose Each Other

However, Judy Austin, who later found the video making rounds on the internet, wasn’t happy with the way her husband posted the video on social media without her consent, she however, found the video offensive.

After the movie star confronted her husband for posting the video without her consent, Yul rebuffed which resulted in a heated argument.

According to Yul Edochie who defended his decision to post the video, he had done so because he was featured in it and Judy had failed to inform him that she was recording.

He, however, explained that he merely assisted Judy in sharing the video online as he believed it was the only reasonable course of action under the circumstances.

In response to his claims, Judy vowed to retaliate against Yul for what she perceived as a breach of privacy and also threatened to expose something personal about the actor and reveal his secret, further escalating tensions between the couple.

Listening to her threats, Yul Edochie also threatened to leak her secrets to the public if she carries out her threat to post anything about him.

He said, “You have no right to post anything on my social media page without telling me. There are so many things people don’t know about you and I’ll bring them out.

I am getting fed up, I am going to do something drastic that you wouldn’t like. You can’t be giving me a headache and you think you will rest. You will see the things I will bring out”.

However,Judy shared the video on Yul’s Facebook page,sharing the video,she captioned the video with, “Since Yul Edochie decided to embarrass me by posting a video I made with my phone on the internet without my consent. I will shock him. It is now game on”.