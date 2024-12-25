New Telegraph

December 25, 2024
Yul Edochie, Judy Austin Baptize Second Child

Controversial Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, and his second wife, Judy Austin, have made headlines as they baptize their second child, Pete.

New Telegraph recalls that Yul Edochie and Judy Austin welcomed their second child, Pete, in April 2023, and recently unveiled his face to the world on his first birthday.

In a post via his Facebook page, Yul Edochie in excitement announced the baptism of his son.

Sharing photos, the post reads,” At the baptism of our son, Pete (Jnr) Yul-Edochie. Isi Mmili Ji Ofor and his babies, Ijele Odogwu and Star Dike Yul-Edochie”.

