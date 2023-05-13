Yul Edochie Gushes Over Second Wife’s Son, Dikeh Edochie

Amid the whole issues concerning the marriage crisis of Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, the 41-year-old actor has taken to his Facebook page to gush over his son, Star Dike who he welcomed with his second wife, Judy Austin.

The proud polygamist shared a video of his son on his Facebook page giving us an update on his son’s new look and growth to his numerous fans.

In the viral video which captures his son looking grown as the little baby played around with his toys. His second wife, Judy, was also spotted in the room, trying to comb his hair.

Taking to his official Instagram page to share the video, the actor wrote, “Star Dike Yul-Edochie.

Growing up so so fast” he enthused.

https://fb.watch/kv8r-seJMM/?mibextid=RUbZ1f