Yul Edochie Fans Gushes Over Him In Abuja Bank (Video)

A viral video of Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has stirred reaction online as the actor was sighted receiving a heartwarming reception from his fans in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

In the captivating video shared on his Instagram page, Yul comfortably settled at a desk within a bank, as a flock of enthusiastic young admirers rushed over, eager to capture videos and snap selfies with the movie star.

After so much persuasion, the movie star eventually obliged and stood up to answer their request as the fans hailed him by calling him Oodgwu 1 and Ijele.

Sharing the beautiful moments on his page, he captioned it with how Abuja welcomed him warmly with his amazing fans and how much he’s loved saying his fans know the king of warriors is in Abuja.

He wrote: “Abuja go sweet oo. Since I got in, the welcome from my fans has been amazing. This one na inside the bank. My fans are the best.

They know the King of Warriors is here. ❤️❤️❤️ASIWAJU BOY. ISI MMILI JI OFOR. EZEDIKE 1.”

