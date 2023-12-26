Yul Edochie Drums Support For Emeka Ike Amid Failed Marriage

Controversial Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has revealed that his veteran colleague, Emeka Ike, was one of those who inspired him to go into acting.

Taking to his Instagram page, Yul Edochie welcomed the veteran actor back to the cinema with Toyin Abraham’s movie titled ‘Malaika.’

He further encouraged Emeka Ike not to allow the ongoing drama between him and his ex-wife to pull him down.

He assured the veteran actor that he has a lot of people who love him more than his “haters,” urging him to ignore the “noise.”

Taking to his page, he wrote, “Good to have you back in the game big bro. The Legendary Emeka Ike. @emekaikeofficial

Odogwu!

“You’re one of the actors who inspired me to come up. I’m a big fan of your work.

“We love you, bro. Trust me, the people who love you are more than your haters. But the haters always make more noise. Ignore the noise.

“Don’t let nobody bring you down. Keep your head up, Boss. Life will constantly try to put you down. No gree.”

He urged Ike to settle with his family amicably, noting that those running with the news do not have peaceful homes too.