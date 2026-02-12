Yul Edochie Dismisses Pete Edochie’s Death Rumours

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has taken to his social media page to dismiss news reports alleging that his father, Pete Edochie, has passed away.

Debunking the purported report on his official Instagram page, Yul affirmed that the celebrated veteran actor is alive and in good health.

Yul Edochie expressed confidence that Pete Edochie would live beyond 100 years and urged the public to ignore the circulating claims.

Posting his father’s picture, the actor wrote, “Nwokeeee! The Lion of Africa. My man for life. Ezigbo mmadu.

“You will definitely live beyond 100 years. To the public, disregard any false news saying Chief Pete Edochie passed away.

“The Lion of Africa is fully alive, hale and hearty. Chief Pete Edochie. @peteedochie. Ebubedike Ndi Igbo. Ibobo Umueri. Nwokeeeee!” he wrote.

New Telegraph reports that Yul’s post came at a time when fabricated reports of the veteran actor’s death were circulating across social media platforms.

It was earlier reported that Yul’s elder brother, Leo Edochie, refuted the rumours, maintaining that their father remains alive, strong and in good health.