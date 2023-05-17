Yul Edochie Directs Judy Austin’s New Movie Amid Divorce Rumour With May

The relentless lovers, Judy Austin and Yul Edochie have never ceased to amaze their fans and followers as they embark on a movie set together, despite the backlash from netizens.

Recall that weeks back, the movie star lost his first son, Kambilichukwu Edochie whom he had with his first wife, May Edochie, in May 2023

New Telegraph reports that after weeks of mourning the tragic demise of his son, Yul Edochie returned back to the movie set.

But on Tuesday, actress Sarah Martins, who is a close friend of actor Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy Austin, took to her Instagram page to share a clip of herself with Yul Edochie and other crew members on the set of Judy’s new movie, “Local Hot Cake.”.

In the clip, Yul was sighted with Sarah and other colleagues, shooting a scene on set.

On sharing the video, she captioned the post; Sarah Martins wrote, “We are cooking something beautiful for you all On the set of LOCAL HOT CAKE Produced by lJELE herself @judyaustin1 Directed by Odogwu @yuledochie Anticipate”