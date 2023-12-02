Yul Edochie Chides Nigerian Filmmakers For Immitting Western Culture In Movies

Controversial Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has advised filmmakers in Nigeria that no matter how much they imitate Western culture, they can never be better than them.

Yul made this remark on his Instagram story on Saturday while trying to chide the Nigerian filmmakers for trying to imitate the Western world.

He, however, encouraged them to share Nigerian stories and show more of Nigeria’s culture and traditions in their movies.

He said, “Dear Nigerian filmmakers, I commend all of us for all we’ve achieved so far.

“We must never forget this; no matter how much we copy Oyibo, we no be Oyibo, we can never do their thing better than them. The only thing we can do better than them is our own thing.

“Let’s tell more Nigerian stories. Let’s show more of our culture & tradition in our stories.

“Oyibo ways are not better than ours. They have sold theirs. Let’s sell ours. Proudly. YUL EDOCHIE.”

See the post here: