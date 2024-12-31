Share

Controversial Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has taken to his social media page to celebrate his second wife, Judy Austin’s birthday with a sweet note.

New Telegraph reports that Yul Edochie took to his Instagram page to celebrate her day as she turns 33 years old on the 31st of December 2024.

Celebrating her day, Judy Austin shared a stunning birthday shoot of her in a breathtaking red dress.

Sharing the photo, she captioned; “Happy beautiful birthday to a Queen. IJELE ISI MMILI JI OFOR.

“A Warrior Queen. An Angel on Earth. An inspiration to so many. The happiest soul I know. God’s favourite daughter.

Thank you, Lord for the Grace to witness yet another birthday. Your Love and mercies are sufficient to me, Lord. You love me too much. I’m too BLESSED.”

Yul Edochie also celebrates her with a touching note. He revealed that he is immensely grateful to have found her while professing his everlasting love for her.

He wrote: “I thank God I found you.

Finding you helped me unlock the greater version of myself.

Happy birthday to you, my love @judyaustin1

Nwunye Odogwu.

Ijele Isi Mmili Ji Ofor.

Okwulu Okalisia.

The next First Lady of Anambra State.

May your new age be filled with countless blessings and so much more.

Love you forever.

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

