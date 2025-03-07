Yul Edochie Celebrates Father At 78

Share

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has taken to his social media page to celebrate his legendary father, Pete Edochie as he turns 78.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Yul poured out his heart, showering praises on his father while describing him as “One of Nigeria’s greatest icons” and “The biggest name in Nollywood.”

Sharing a lovely photo of his father, Yul hailed him as a great man, a legend, a good man, and a wonderful father.

Expressing his love and admiration, Yul wished Pete many more beautiful and blessed years while praying for God's continuous guidance over his life.

Annie Idibia Allegedly In Rehab Amid Separation From 2Face.

Annie Idibia Is In So Much Pain – Toyin Lawani. Yul wrote: “The Lion of Africa. One of Nigeria’s greatest icons. The biggest name in Nollywood. A great man. A Legend. A good man. A wonderful father. “Happy 78th birthday, Dad. @peteedochie Ebubedike! I wish you many more beautiful and blessed years. May God lead you always. Ezigbo mmadu. My man for life. Love you forever, Dad.” Pete Edochie, a revered figure in the Nigerian film industry, remains a household name known for his deep, authoritative voice and iconic roles in Nollywood. His impact on African cinema continues to inspire generations of actors.

