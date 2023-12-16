Yul Edochie Blasts Colleagues For Mocking Him Over Affair With Judy Austin

Controversial Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has slammed his colleagues in the movie industry for mocking him over his marital affair with Judy Austin.

New Telegraph recalls that Yul Edochie has taken Judy Austin as his second wife, which has generated a lot of backlash from netizens, his first wife, May also didn’t support the idea of a polygamous family, as she filled a divorce petition against her husband, followed by 100m lawsuit for damages.

Speaking in an interactive conversation with White Pearl Studios TV, the movie star said many of his colleagues were interfering with something unrelated to them, claiming they were against him out of envy.

Speaking further, the actor stated confidently that he was doing better than many of them, alleging that many Nollywood stars have been earning N150,000 per movie for over ten years in the film industry.

He said, “Nollywood colleagues are standing against me for wetin no concern them, they are envious of me. I am finer than all of them, I am doing better than many of them.

“There are many of them who have been earning N150k per movie for the past ten years, they don’t grow.”

Sharing the video on his Instagram page, Yul wrote, “Jealousy wan kill them. My career is bigger than theirs.

“My name is bigger than theirs. My acting prowess, they can’t match it even in their next life. My voice alone is bigger than all their careers put together.”