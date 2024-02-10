Yul Edochie: Being Born-Again Isn’t An Express Ticket To Heaven

Nollywood actor and Pastor, Yul Edochie has revealed what it means to be a Christian as he speaks on the right way to live as a true born-again.

Yul who spoke via his official Instagram page said being born again doesn’t guarantee that a person would go to heaven.

According to him, a lot of people are born again but still have evil at heart.

He urged people to live a life of love and fairness towards others as true Christians.

He ultimately requested that people be good people to their fellow humans.

He wrote; “Being born again is not an express ticket to Heaven.

“Many born-again Christians have the most wicked hearts you can ever find on earth. My God says; embrace love.

“Free your heart of wickedness & hate. Love everyone, whether they’re Christians or not. Be fair & just in your dealings. Bear no grudges.

“Spread love & kindness. Treat everyone equally. Let your presence bring light into people’s lives. Be a good person.

YUL EDOCHIE.”

