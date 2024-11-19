Yul Edochie Begs Judy Austin For Baby Girl, Vows To Give Her Anything

Share

Controversial Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has pleaded with his second wife, Judy Austin to give her a baby girl as he vows to give her anything she wants in return.

New Telegraph reports that Yul already has two boys with Judy Austin, but revealed that he wanted more.

In a new update, Yul took to his Instagram page to beg her to give him a baby girl, assuring to give her anything that she wanted.

READ ALSO:

He wrote: “Ijele Odogwu, give me one more baby that will be as cute as this one, Pete Jnr.

A baby girl.

Biko.

Our baby girl will be too cute.

Tell me what you want and I’ll do it for you.

My Love” Reaction trailing this post: bae77198 said: “The day MAY will flaunt a man de*d body go surplus I pity him , heart attack go hit am” _oyiza remarked: “Why are they looking for online validation so bad????” myfionamuk said: “Welcome to polygamy where s husband lies to his wife who accepts my side chick and i promise we will live happily and peacefully. Queen May dodge a bazuka here” xencybabe wrote: “What about their Real Estate Biz, what of their Pastoral Ministry Biz??? Seems only this kinda post gives them attention” See the post below:

Share

Please follow and like us: