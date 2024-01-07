Yul Edochie Assures Nigerians Of Major Economic Boost, Massive Transformation

Controversial Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has urged Nigerians not to lose faith in President Bola Tinubu despite the present economic hardship bedevilling the country.
Yul who’s a strong supporter of President Tinubu had assured that the country would witness a major boost in the economy and massive transformation in different sectors in the next couple of months.
He added that regardless of public opinion, he would remain a supporter of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
Taking to his Instagram page, “In the next couple of months, we will witness a major boost in the economy & massive transformation in different sectors in Nigeria.
“Asiwaju boy 100%. No leave, no transfer. I pin.”
