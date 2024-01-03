Yul Edochie Asks May To Return Her Bride Price

Popular actor, Yul Edochie has continued to drag his first wife as he demands reimbursement of the bride price that he paid to marry her family during their wedding.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Yul Edochie made fresh and shocking allegations about his wife, May Edochie.

Yul in a recent post, had claimed that his first wife, May underwent breast enlargement surgery, a surgery he claims was consented to by her alleged married boyfriend.

However, in a new development, Yul asked why May has refused to drop his surname.

He also revealed that he has been asking them to return the bride price that he paid but her family for some reason refuses.

Yul Edochie wrote, “You have filed for divorce. Yet you refused to drop my name.

Return the bride price I paid, you & your family refused.

I have asked for the return of the bride price a couple of times, but you people vehemently refused.

I don’t understand why.”

