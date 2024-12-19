Yul Edochie Announces Self, Seyi Tinubu Next Govs

Share

Nigerian actor and filmmaker, Yul Edochie, has set social media abuzz with a bold political statement involving himself and Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a post shared on his X handle, Yul captioned a photo of himself alongside Seyi Tinubu with an audacious claim.

“The next Governor of Lagos State, Seyi Tinubu, with the next Governor of Anambra State, Yul Edochie. Sealed. THANK YOU LORD!”

The post also featured Yul wearing a shirt with the inscription, “Relax, Jagaban will fix Nigeria,” sparking mixed reactions from fans and critics alike.

Yul Edochie, known for his charismatic presence in Nollywood and previous political ambitions, seems to be positioning himself for the 2025 Anambra State governorship election.

READ ALSO:

His declaration comes amidst speculations about Seyi Tinubu’s potential political aspirations in Lagos State.

While neither Seyi Tinubu nor the presidency has confirmed any gubernatorial intentions, Yul’s public endorsement has fueled debates on social media about their qualifications, intentions, and the broader implications of such declarations.

However, the post has drawn varied reactions from Nigerians.

Supporters praised Yul for his ambition and expressed optimism about a potential Seyi-Yul partnership.

On the contrary, Critics questioned the actor’s seriousness, with some accusing him of leveraging his platform for political clout.

It would be recalled this is not Yul’s first foray into politics.

In 2017, he contested the Anambra State governorship election under the Democratic People’s Congress (DPC).

Similarly, he declared his intention to run for president in 2023.

Although unsuccessful in both bids, Yul has remained vocal about governance and youth participation in Nigerian politics.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"