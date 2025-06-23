Yul Edochie Announces Reopening Of His Church, Renames Ministry

In 2024, Yul Edochie announced that he was going into missionary work. However, months after, he revealed that he was going back to be a staunch traditionalist, urging people to return to their traditional root.

He recently took to his Instagram page to announce that he has resumed his missionary work.

Yul renamed it to true gospel and eternal salvation ministry.

Sharing the photos of the flyer which featured him in his traditionalist outfit, he captioned it with; “Our ministry is back.”

Reactions trailing this posts;

fornyson said: “Hmmm Yul make you no get God mad at you nothing is funny about you playing with The lord name..dey play”

kipsy_jay wrote: “Mumu man…you can’t serve two masters the same time. That’s why the Bible said. Return to your chamber native doctor”

unstoppableabt stated: “Bros stay one place. God is not what you should be joking with”

bittertruthblog remarked: “I like as Queen May dey launch business for London while you dey Umuoji dey consult oracle.

First do oracle work for Judy first make she begin collect endorsement then we go believe say them call you true true.”

