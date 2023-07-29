Yul Edochie Advises Netizens To Embrace Love

Controversial Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has taken to his social media page to urge Nigerians to embrace love, saying the amount of hate and envy people show in the world isn’t worth it.

Taking to his official Instagram page on Saturday to preach love to netizens, Yul laments the wicked ways of men in the world.

Yul Edochie who is known for his controversial posts and was dragged repeatedly for taking a second wife wondered why people are always after the material things and hating each other like they are meant to live forever.

He further stated that there really isn’t much in the world and time here is only temporary and people should embrace love.

He wrote, “So much anger, so much hate and envy in the world. So much struggle for material things. Why is it so hard for people to reason well?

“How many people have to die before we realize that this life is temporary.

“None of us owns the world. We’re just passing through. None of us will be here forever”.

Let’s kill hate with love.”