Yul Edochie Advices Nigerian To Remove Hate, Wickedness From Their Heart

Nollywood actor and founder of “True Salvation Ministry”, Yul Edochie has urged Nigerians to remove hatred and wickedness from their heart.

Taking to his Instagram page in a shared post, the movie star encourages Nigerians as well as his fans and followers to replace their anger, evil, and bitterness with love in order to make this week fruitful.

Yul Edochie prayed that everyone would have an abundance of benefits and that everything they came into contact with this week would succeed.

He wrote; “As you remove hate,

bitterness, wickedness from your heart & replace it with love, your week shall be

blessed. “Everything you touch this week shall prosper and uncountable blessings shall follow you in Jesus mighty name, Amen.” Reactions trailing Yul Edochie’s message to Nigerians; realpeze_nonso advised: “Practice it before preaching it, sir.” judith.oguzie stated: “Mr man, first apologize to ur wife and kids and change your ways, go and return another man’s wife before we take u seriously” mazi_igwe_obiadada said: “That should start from you first Mr pastor.” tinaiyke penned: “It still will not change our hearts from your wrong did” See Post Below: