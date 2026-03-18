The media office of former Bauchi State Governor, Isa Yuguda, has strongly refuted allegations contained in a petition reportedly submitted by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, to the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress, describing it as a deliberate attempt to malign Yuguda’s character and undermine his political standing.

In a statement issued on behalf of Yuguda, the media office accused Tuggar of fueling disunity within the party in Bauchi State, allegedly driven by what it described as his “desperate ambition” to secure the APC governorship ticket ahead of the next election cycle.

The statement further alleged that Tuggar influenced the outcome of the party’s congresses in the state through inducements, including a claimed payment of $150,000 to sway members of a delegation from the party’s national secretariat.

It argued that such actions were aimed at overriding the consensus reached by party stakeholders during the congresses.

Defending Yuguda’s political legacy, the statement recalled his role in Tuggar’s early political rise, noting that the former governor was instrumental in his nomination and eventual election to the House of Representatives under the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP).

The media office described Tuggar’s actions as “unbecoming and dishonourable,” accusing him of engaging in persistent character attacks against a former benefactor. It emphasised Yuguda’s credentials as a seasoned banker, former minister, and two-term governor, as well as his current role within the party’s North East structure.

Reaffirming Yuguda’s commitment to party unity, the statement said he would not be drawn into “politics of pettiness and division,” stressing that his priority remains strengthening the APC in Bauchi State and supporting the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027.

The statement concluded by urging Tuggar to focus on his ministerial responsibilities and avoid actions capable of undermining cohesion within the party in the state.