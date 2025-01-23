YUCATECO Brings WBC-ABU Amateur Boxing Tourney To Nigeria

Share

One of the leading boxing promotion outfits in Nigeria and Africa, YUCATECO Boxing Promotions, has announced the maiden edition of the World Boxing Council (WBC)/African Boxing Union (ABU) Amateur Boxing Championship.

The tournament, which is expected to feature pugilists from eight African countries including Nigeria, will provide the boxers with the opportunity to qualify for the firstever WBC amateur Boxing World Cup holding later this year in Mexico.

Speaking during the press conference to herald the competition taking place between February 6 and 8 at the newly built Gymnasium financed by YUCATECO Boxing Promotions inside the Sir Molade Okoya Thomas Indoor Sports Hall of the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, the CEO of YUCATECO, Yakubu Imado, said they are expecting boxers from Kenya, Ghana, Uganda, Togo, Benin Republic, Senegal, Cameroon and host country, Nigeria.

