YTDO Nigeria Workshop On Tourism And Culture Vocation Trades To Open October 29

Youth Tourism Development Organisation (YTDO) Nigeria, a member association of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), has disclosed preparations for its forthcoming Tourism and Culture vocation trades, billed to open on October 29, 2025 spanning October 30.

With the theme; Equipping the Youth with Tourism and Culture Vocational Trades for Gainful Employment, the two-day skill acquisition training platform, according to the President of YTDO Nigeria, Emmanuel Okon, ‘‘is targeted at helping youths to acquire primary knowledge in tourism and culture entrepreneurial skills.

‘‘To enable them consciously embrace the sector’s informal and formal trainings towards earning gainful employments and becoming professionals, investors and major stakeholders in the sector.’

Slated to hold at the China Cultural Centre in Nigeria (Abuja), as partner alongside the Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, who has endorsed the workshop and providing technical support, the work- shop’s opening ceremony and technical sessions will hold on Wednesday, October 29, 2025 while a tour of tourism and cultural sites will take place on Thursday, October 30, 2025.

Okon further disclosed that lectures on the core subjects of the workshop would be presented by seasoned resource personnel from professional public and private institutions.

He added that it is non fees paying training workshop that is designed to impact trainees that will be drawn from young people within the ages of 15 to 35 years.