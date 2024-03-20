YSAD Charges Otti To Assent Bill Seeking To Stop Pension For Ex-Govs, Deputies

Youth and Students Advocates for Development Initiative (YSAD) on Wednesday commended the Abia State House of Assembly for passing into law, a bill that sought to repeal former governors and former deputy governors from getting pensions.

This was as the group charged the Governor of the state, Alex Otti to assent to it.

New Telegraph gathered that AB 11 (Assembly Bill Number 11) known as ‘a Law to Repeal The Abia State Governor’s and Deputy Governor’s Pensions Law No 4 of 2001,’ sponsored by the majority leader who is also the member representing Arochukwu State Constituency, Hon. Okoro Uchenna Kalu was passed into law on Tuesday by the House.

Comrade Obinna Nwagbara Executive Director of YSAD said that, as a youth-focused civil society group in Abia State working to enhance active citizenship in Abia State and beyond, YSAD commend both the Abia House of Assembly Hon. Okoro Uchenna Kalu for this feat.

Nwagbara said that the bill is a worthy policy intervention from the Eighth House of Assembly that is both timeous and ideal given the outstanding backlog of pension (arrears) Abia State government is yet to clear.

He said that even though the governor, Dr Alex Otti is so committed to the task of clearing the backlog of salaries and pension arrears which is a move to rewrite the bitter part of the state’s history from the get-go of his administration, this new law will help to make everything easier.

“For a long time now, YSAD has been vocal and critical about the fact that some 22 states (at subnational level) out of the 36 in the federation have this kind of law in operation.

‘With this law in place and practice, certain former governors of the state, including those who initiated the ongoing pension crisis, were placed on life support with huge pecuniary benefits at the expense of poor taxpayers, including state workers and teachers whose salaries have been denied for years for no just cause.

“Worse still, it did not matter that some of these ex-governors, after eight years in office, would emerge as senators or ministers where they enjoy plum offices and appurtenances thereof even as the 2001 law kept them on the wage bill of the state.

“The meaning for us as a group at YSAD is that this law when finally signed into effect by the governor will reduce recurrent expenditure come 2025 appropriation, then enable the state to cut down on cost of governance therefore making more funds available for the execution of critical infrastructural projects and to also reduce budgetary constraints.

“The House, through this, demonstrated empathy and its pro-poor stance on governance. There is no need to sustain this law when pensioners suffer old age infirmities and die unpensioned with their loved ones and survivors unable to access lump-sum death benefits.”

He said that barely two years ago, old citizens under the aegis of Concerned Abia Pensioners Association took to the streets in a fierce protest against nonpayment of pensions and gratuities after giving themselves in active years of service, a move that makes the new law a no-brainer.

“It was during the protest by our elderly citizens that it was later gathered that retirees in Abia stopped accessing their gratuity in 2002. But in the intervening years former governors who served and left, including their deputies, kept receiving their pensions from the state purse.”

Nwagbara said that considering the pressure that the government is facing to meet people’s needs, YSAD believes that the bill should have appeared as an executive bill, emanating from the executive, not a private member’s bill.

“Regardless, YSAD calls on the state governor, Dr Alex Chioma Otti, who has taken up the challenge to clear all salary arrears outstanding to the credit of active and retired workers, to go one better by asserting the law as no mean reformer.

“Financial discipline means that those who put in their time at their prime to the service of the state receive their entitlements bar none. YSAD urges other states in the federation to follow suit in the face of hardship and soaring inflation.

“We salute the eighth assembly and all who contributed to the passage of this law, the ball is now in the court of the executive. YSAD calls on the governor of Abia State to treat this law with dispatch.”