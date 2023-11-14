YPP VP Candidate Urges Nigerians To Remain Steadfast, Focus

The Vice Presidential candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) in the February 25 general election, Dr Michael Enyinna, has called on Nigerians to remain steadfast and focused on the project Nigeria.

Enyinna who made the call on Tuesday in a statement made available to newsmen said against the backdrop of President Bola Tinubu’s electoral victory at the Supreme Court, he is optimistic that the country will witness tremendous transformation under the watch of this present administration.

Speaking further, he commended President Tinubu-led administration’s determination to see the nation’s Economy grow and become a major player on the international scale, reengineering the economy and cultural orientation of the country.

With the programme and highlights, so far, by this administration, Nigeria is poised for a new dawn in the months ahead.

He enjoined the president and his cabinet members to remain on track as he assured that the future generation will have a country to be proud of with the sustained effort of this administration.

Enyinna however urged Nigerians to rebuild their confidence in the judiciary adding that the judicial system remains the last hope of the common man.

He also urged the opposition to remember that Nigeria remains the only country for all and that it is expedient to foster unity and collectively build it for the benefit of all.