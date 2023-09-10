YPP Suspends Imo Chair Over Alleged Misconduct, Abuse Of Office

Victor Diala, the Young Progressives Party (YPP) Chairman in Imo State, has been placed on administrative leave due to allegations of severe misbehaviour and abuse of power.

Following his suspension, Kingsley Nwahiri has been given the go-ahead by the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) to step in and carry out the suspended chairman’s duties while waiting for the results of the party’s special investigation.

According to a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja, the party also reinstated Chief Bernard Uzoeto, Chairman of the Orsu Local Government Area, and Mr Egbeola Wale-Martins, National Publicity Secretary.

Ihitenansa, Amaruru, Amazu, Amaebu, Amannachi, Awo-Idemili, Asaa Ubirielem, Eziawa, Umuhu Okabia, Orsu Ihiteukwa, Okwu Ufuruaku, Okwu Amaraihe, and Okwu Etiti are among the autonomous villages in Imo State’s Orsu Local Government Area.

READ ALSO:

“In response to the NWC’s actions on Saturday, September 9, and as a result of thorough considerations, the NWC approved Mr. Victor Diala’s immediate suspension as Imo’s YPP chairman.

“This is based on the YPP’s Constitution’s clauses on serious misconduct and abuse of power.

“Hon. Kingsley Nwahiri has been tasked with replacing the suspended chairman until the report of the committee formed to look into the charges is completed.

“This is due to the noticeable and unfortunate ailment of the Deputy Chairman, Mr Louise Ugochukwu, to fully discharge the responsibilities associated with this office at this time.

“The NWC also ordered the immediate reinstatement of Bernard Uzoeto, Orsu Local Government YPP Chairman, who was unlawfully suspended.

“His suspension ran contrary to extant provisions of the Constitution of the party,’’ Wale-Martins stated.

He added that the NWC applauded the judgment affirming the victory of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah (YPP-Anambra South) and those of other party members at the election petitions courts.

Wale-Martins stated also that the YPP desired that members elected on its platform delivered on all their electoral promises.