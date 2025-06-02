YPP Presidential Candidate Urges Tinubu To Reshuffle Cabinet For Better Governance

Share

President Bola Tinubu Malik Ado-Ibrahim, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), has called onto urgently reshuffle his cabinet, citing the need for more competent and visionary leadership within the current administration.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, Ado-Ibrahim criticized the composition of the current Federal Executive Council, asserting that President Tinubu’s vision for Nigeria has yet to be effectively implemented due to the lack of capable administrators in his cabinet.

“In my opinion, most of what the president has, as far as his cabinet is concerned, should be refreshed. They’re done,” he stated.

The YPP chieftain expressed concern that many ministers and appointees in the current administration may lack the administrative capacity required to execute transformative policies and deliver results. He argued that placing individuals in key government positions without proper strategic planning or relevant expertise undermines the effectiveness of the presidency.

“There is no knowledge that you can have and just assume that nobody else has it. There are smarter people than I am—I just have an opinion. So my opinion is, yes, he needs to freshen up this cabinet. He needs to give people more confidence,” Ado-Ibrahim added.

He further stressed the importance of strategic governance, calling for President Tinubu to surround himself with individuals who are not only experienced but also able to implement national development plans with precision and accountability.

“You need a plan, and you need those who can implement those plans. It’s not enough to appoint someone as Minister of Health and just say, ‘Go do healthy stuff.’ You need an administrator,” he said.

Ado-Ibrahim, a well-known businessman and advocate for youth inclusion in politics, has continued to position himself as a voice for good governance and progressive reforms in Nigeria. Since the 2023 election, he has remained vocal on national issues, often emphasizing leadership transparency, competence, and youth empowerment.

