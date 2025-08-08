YPP Guber Candidate Laments Killing Of Fish Magnet In Anambra

The gubernatorial candidate of the Young Democratic Party (YPP) in Anambra State, Sir Paul Chukwuma, has lamented what he described as the senseless killing of young men and women in the area, insisting that insecurity is the bane of development in the state.

Chukwuma, who paid a condolence visit to the family of Mr Martins Onyekesi, a young and vibrant fish farmer in Awka, popularly called Fish Magnet, noted that the security situation in Anambra calls for sustained action in order to save the state from the hands of miscreants.

Sir Paul, who visited the APGA woman Mrs Eather Onyekesi, mother of the late Fish Magnet in the company of his running mate Uzu Ukagbue expressed profound sadness that criminals could be so audacious to trail the young Martins home and, despite the difficult terrain, took him with them and escaped through such an uneasy access road to their house.

“This young man’s death is particularly painful; an only son, for that matter. This is just so sad. How did the kidnappers escape this route? Was there no way they could have been stopped? ”

“The boy was a very hard-working young man, so tell me, who did he offend? Those who did this will not escape the severest wrath of God,” Paul Chukwuma said, after he signed the condolence register.

Insecurity in Anambra remains a major issue of serious concern. Nearly one year later, young Anambra businessman, Big Ben, is still missing, and he was last seen in Awka.

“There is a growing concern that Awka, the Anambra State capital, is fast becoming a prime spot for insecurity” he said.