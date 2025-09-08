YPP Guber Candidate Battles Soludo Over Academic Qualifications

Gubernatorial candidate of the Young Democratic Party (YPP) in Anambra state, Sir Paul Chukwuma, has described what he called a comic campaign of academic qualifications by Gov Charles Soludo as begging the question, contending that he is better qualified to govern the state.

Recall that during the inauguration of his campaign council, Soludo had mocked some gubernatorial candidates for presenting fake academic qualifications, describing them as those that should be found at the tipper garage and not the Government House of the state.

Chukwuma, in a statement from his media team, insisted that his track academic records indicate that he is better than all other candidates, including Gov Charles Soludo.

“We have watched the amusing comments of Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, trying to conjure some sort of mockery on 47-year-old Paul Chukwuma, the YPP Governorship candidate, for being young.

“Professor Soludo’s comments are especially entertaining, considering that at 47 years, Paul Chukwuma is the most prepared and equipped to govern Anambra State today based on verifiable track records”

“Several of his academic colleagues have gone as far as labelling his tenure as a betrayal, noting that his performance has been no better—if not worse—than governors before him whose academic records pale in comparison”

“We are not unaware of his doctor’s admonition to slow down and rest more. At his age as a grandfather, the truth is that Soludo has little to offer, as the last three years have demonstrated”

“Sir Paul Chukwuma’s profile is formidable. A first-class graduate of Philosophy from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, he later earned another first-class in Law from Baze University and capped it with an LLM distinction from the University of Derby. Beyond academics, Paul has established himself as an accomplished entrepreneur with thriving businesses across multiple sectors”

“Once again, Sir Paul Chukwuma is in this race because of real governance issues and not interested in Soludo’s deliberate distractions”

“We reckon that Soludo can do anything to evade accountability, but, again, we are calling his attention to the real issues of insecurity which led to the death of three Anambra residents in Awka, the same evening he tried in vain to throw a shade at Paul Chukwuma”

“We wish to remind Professor Soludo that the progress of Anambra and the safety of the people are far more important than Paul Chukwuma’s age or his own ego. No amount of iko onu will distract Sir Paul Chukwuma from the Anambra rescue mission he has begun for the state,” it concluded.