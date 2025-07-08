YPP Chair Slams ADC, Accuses Coalition Leaders Of Power Grab Agenda

The National Chairman of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), Bishop Emmanuel Amakiri, has criticised the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and other coalition leaders, describing them as “political mongers” whose interest lies in grabbing power rather than offering real solutions to Nigeria’s challenges.

Amakiri made these remarks while reacting to an interview granted by Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, on Channels Television’s “Sunday Politics” programme aired on Sunday, July 6. Obi had spoken on the possibility of political coalitions ahead of the 2027 general election.

In his response, the YPP chairman dismissed the credibility of those spearheading the coalition movement. “These people have nothing to offer Nigerians.

They are political mongers who just want to come together to grab power for their own selfish interests,” Amakiri stated. He argued that the coalition should be driven by young, capable Nigerians, rather than what he described as a recycled political class aiming to advance personal ambitions under a new guise.