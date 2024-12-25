YP4T Gifts Food Items, Cash To Less Privileged In Lagos

Share

The Highway Police Barracks community and the Ikeja environs, Monday, was agog with excitement and delirious joy, as thousands of indigent and less privileged members of the society, including widows, received cash money and food items, from a group of Nigerian patriots under the aegis of Young Professionals For Tinubu (YP4T).

The event which was the 5th edition of the annual show of love and support, kicked off with a medical outreach tagged ‘BATIFIED Medical Outreach’, saw thousands of the attendees, receiving medical checkups on different ailments, as well as, advises and provision of drugs, free of charge, courtesy of the YP4T.

Many of the beneficiaries, who spoke to journalists at the event, expressed their appreciations and heartfelt gratitude to the sponsors and organisers of the event, which they described as a much-anticipated annual event that brings them hope, support and happiness.

Speaking during the event that saw thousands of people going home with bags of rice, bottles of groundnut oil and thousands of cash, the General Coordinator of YP4T, Alex Oware, said the group are not oblivious of the socio-economic challenges in the country.

