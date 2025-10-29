YOWICAN Lifts 200 Widows, Youths In Kwara

The Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN), Kwara State chapter, has empowered no fewer than 200 people in Ilorin, the state capital, towards ameliorating the hardship Nigerians are currently passing through.

While 100 widows got the sum of N50,000 each at the event from YOWICAN, 100 youths were also given N10,000 each.

This cheering news was disclosed by the Kwara State Chairman of YOWICAN, Evangelist Stephen Awoyale, at the Annual Youth Convention of the Association in Ilorin, themed “The light of the World”, adding that “empowerment had been the usual practice of YOWICAN”, which, according to him, “comes in phases”.

He disclosed that the goal for this year’s empowerment was to empower the youths and widows who were the wives of their late clergymen who laboured and served in the vineyard of Christ.

He said, “Our empowerment is in phases. We are giving N50,000 cash to each of the 100 widows and also N10,000 cash to each of the 100 youths across the 16 local government areas of Kwara State.

“Before the end of this year, we will also carry out another phase of empowerment.

“At YOWICAN Kwara, our mandate is to empower the youths to lead by shining their light. I, therefore, urge the youths to shine their light in character, in service, in innovation, in leadership, in faith, and in love.

“That is why we the youths across the 16 Local government areas of Kwara State, gathered here today to build ourselves.”

The Chairman, who described the theme as apt and timely, lauded the sponsors of the programme, while praying to the Almighty God to replenish their stock and enlarge their coast.

“I want to specially thank our Governor, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, for always supporting the Christian youths. Every year, he gives us his maximum support and prayers; for this, we are very grateful. Our prayer is that the Lord Jesus will continue to uphold him.

“Our appreciation also goes to the Senator representing Kwara North, Alhaji Umar Sodiq, for his kind gesture towards the success of the event.

“We also thank the CAN Chairman, Rt. Rev. Sunday Adewole, the CAN secretary, Barr. Shina Ibiyemi, and Snr. Apst. Oluwole Awotuyi, for their support and prayers, we pray for everyone God has used to make this programme a success. We cannot mention you all, God will bless you all”, he said.

The Guest Speaker, Rev. Olawuyi James, noted that the problem of darkness is never the darkness, but the absence of light.

Rev. James, who is also the Director of Youth and Student Ministries of the Nigeria Baptist Convention, added that shining as light is a divine command from Jesus Christ which every youth, and indeed all Christians, must obey.

“You cannot claim to be Christ’s disciple if your light is not clearly seen by men around you,” he added, urging the youths to arise and shine, no matter how thick the darkness that surrounds them.

On his part, Ven. Moses Esan, in his message titled ‘The Church as the beacon of light to the nation’, urged the Church to be a moral compass and guiding light in society, charging the youths to be the light in a world surrounded by darkness

“Stand out, be the light, don’t be shaken, don’t shift and always stand for the truth,” he admonished.

On her path, Prof. Feyi Adepoju urged the youths not to compromise their values nor neglect spiritual growth, encouraging them to stay aligned with God’s word and embrace discipline and growth.

“Purpose requires discipline, preparation and humility. Without discipline, gifts can destroy a person faster than failure,” she cautioned.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke with journalists at the event lauded the kind gesture of YOWICAN, saying the cash gift would go a long way to ease their financial challenges.

Mrs Fadipe Adeola, who appreciated the YOWICAN for deeming it fit to empower the widows, lamented that widows are usually neglected and left to cater for themselves by society, saying this would help her start up a business for sustenance.

On her part, Mrs Chioma Ene said: “I appreciate the Governor, the Senator and YOWICAN for the kind gesture at this time, it is a timely intervention.”