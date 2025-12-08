YOWICAN Hails First Lady’s Installation As Yeye Asiwaju Gbogbo Ile Oodua

National President of the Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN), Belusochukwu Enwere, has congratulated First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on her installation as the Yeye Asiwaju Gbogbo Ile Oodua, describing the honour as one that affirms her character, leadership and service to the nation.

Senator Tinubu received the prestigious Yoruba chieftaincy title on Saturday during the grand celebration of the 10th Coronation Anniversary of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, in Ile-Ife.

The ceremony drew some of Nigeria’s most prominent political and cultural leaders, underscoring the significance of the recognition.

Among the dignitaries present were former President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo; former First Lady Dame Patience Jonathan; Governors Ademola Adeleke (Osun), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun) and Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos); former Ogun State governor Senator Ibikunle Amosun; the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III; and the wife of the Vice President, Hajiya Nana Shettima.

They joined the Ooni in honouring the First Lady for what palace officials described as her “commitment to peaceful coexistence, cultural preservation and motherly roles to the nation.”

In a congratulatory message issued on Monday, Enwere said the First Lady’s new title carries deep cultural and moral significance, praising her consistent display of humility, compassion and integrity in public life.

He said: “On behalf of the Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria, I heartily congratulate our mother, Her Excellency Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on her installation as Yeye Asiwaju Gbogbo Ile Oodua.

“This recognition reflects her unwavering dedication to the unity, peace and progress of Nigeria. It also speaks to her exemplary leadership as a First Lady committed to youth development, family values and the upliftment of vulnerable groups.”

He added that the honour would further inspire young Nigerians, especially within Christian communities, to uphold cultural harmony and national cohesion.

Enwere also commended the Ooni of Ife for what he described as a “historic gesture that strengthens inter-ethnic unity and reinforces the importance of cultural diplomacy.”

The CAN youth leader expressed confidence that Senator Tinubu will continue to champion initiatives that promote moral fortitude, responsible citizenship and interfaith collaboration across the country.

“As Yeye Asiwaju, we believe she will deepen her motherly guidance to the nation and serve as a bridge-builder at a time Nigeria greatly needs unity,” he added.

The installation formed part of activities marking the Ooni’s week-long 10th coronation anniversary, which has continued to draw cultural leaders, policymakers and traditional institutions from across Nigeria.