YOWICAN Distributes Seven CNG Buses Donated By Remi Tinubu

…insists buses not for politicking

The Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN) has officially distributed seven 18-seater hybrid CNG buses donated by Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, to its zonal offices across the country.

The symbolic handover, which took place during YOWICAN’s National Convention at the National Christian Centre on Saturday in Abuja, marked a significant step toward strengthening youth mobility and expanding the organisation’s faith-based outreach nationwide.

Speaking during the distribution, National Chairman of YOWICAN, Belusochukwu Enwere, who expressed profound gratitude to the First Lady, clarified that the buses were not donated for political purposes, but to support Christian youth development, mission work, and community engagement.

He said: “It is very pertinent to note that these buses are not donated for the intent and content of the election. She said It’s for you to go and spread the gospel, to make your work easy for you in your various zones, and your communities, and that is what you are seeing.”

“As the Youth Wing of CAN, we are committed to promoting peace, advocating for justice, and empowering our members to be agents of positive change.

“With the support of these hybrid CNG buses, we will expand our outreach, strengthen our community engagements, and amplify our efforts to build bridges of understanding across diverse groups in Nigeria. Our faith compels us to act with courage, compassion, and conviction, even in the face of adversity.

While describing the donation as “a symbol of hope, empowerment, and commitment to youth mobility and mission across Nigeria,” Enwere noted that the buses represent more than just vehicles; they embody the vision of sustainable empowerment for the youth and the spread of the gospel across our nation.

“We are deeply honoured and will ensure they are used to advance the cause of Christ and the betterment of our nation.”

Enwere explained that YOWICAN’s leadership in the zones were committed to ensuring the buses were properly maintained and used strictly for the advancement of the gospel and youth programmes.

“You can see how the youths are very happy carrying their buses. These buses are in the good hands of the zone, and in each zone, there are states. In the southeast zone, we have five states; in other zones, we can have seven or six states, so you can see they will maintain the bus appropriately. These buses are CNG; it is very easy to use; if you don’t want to use fuel, you will use CNG, which is very cheap.”

Commenting on the theme, the YOWICAN President called on Nigerian youths to be shining examples of faith, peace, and unity in a troubled world, urging them to remain steadfast in their Christian values despite prevailing national challenges.

“Shining bright is not merely an aspiration; it is our divine mandate,” Enwere declared. “We are called to be vessels of divine light that illuminate paths and draw souls to the glory of God.”

However, Enwere raised deep concerns over the persistent killings and persecution of Christians, particularly in Northern Nigeria.

“The continued killings of Christians, the destruction of homes, and the disruption of worship are not just attacks on individuals but assaults on our shared values of peace, freedom, and faith.

“We call on the government at all levels to intensify efforts to secure lives and properties, bring perpetrators to justice, and ensure that every Nigerian can worship freely without fear.”