YOWICAN Congratulates Seyi Tinubu On Installation As Okanlomo Of Yorubaland

The President of the Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN), Belusochukwu Enwere, has congratulated Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his installation as the Okanlomo of Yorubaland by the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade.

In a statement made available to journalists on Sunday in Abuja, Enwere described the installation as a significant cultural honour that reflects recognition of leadership, service, and commitment to societal development.

He noted that the conferment of the traditional title underscores the enduring relevance of Nigeria’s cultural institutions in promoting unity, peace, and communal values.

According to Enwere, the Alaafin of Oyo’s decision to bestow the title on Seyi Tinubu is symbolic, particularly at a time when the nation requires bridges of understanding across generations, faiths, and ethnic divides.

“This installation is not just a personal honour but a call to greater responsibility and service to humanity. It represents trust and confidence in the ability of the recipient to contribute meaningfully to societal development, especially in uplifting young people,” he said.

Enwere commended Oba Abimbola Owoade for sustaining the rich cultural heritage of the Yoruba people and for using traditional platforms to encourage values of service, integrity, and leadership among the younger generation. He highlighted that such gestures strengthen the bond between modern leadership and age-old cultural institutions.

He further praised Seyi Tinubu’s growing involvement in youth-focused initiatives, philanthropy, and social development, describing him as a young Nigerian whose influence transcends political lineage.

“As youths, we see this honour as an opportunity for renewed engagement. We hope the title of Okanlomo of Yorubaland will inspire Seyi Tinubu to champion causes that promote youth empowerment, peaceful coexistence, and national development,” Enwere added.

The YOWICAN president stressed that recognitions of this nature should serve as platforms for fostering interfaith harmony and national cohesion. He assured that the youth wing of CAN remains committed to supporting initiatives that encourage responsible leadership and inclusive development, particularly among young Nigerians poised to shape the country’s future.

Enwere wished Seyi Tinubu a successful and impactful tenure as Okanlomo of Yorubaland, praying for wisdom, humility, and strength to uphold the values associated with the revered title.

The installation has continued to attract attention across political, cultural, and youth circles, with many describing it as a symbolic blend of tradition and contemporary leadership in Nigeria’s evolving socio-political landscape.