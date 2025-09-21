YOWICAN Celebrates First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, At 65

The Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN) has joined millions of Nigerians in celebrating the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on her 65th birthday.

In a congratulatory message signed by its National Chairman, Belusochukwu Enwere, YOWICAN described the First Lady as “a beacon of faith, leadership, and inspiration to women and youth across the country.”

Enwere hailed Senator Tinubu’s life of service, noting that her unwavering dedication to God, humanity, and nation-building continues to inspire generations.

“On this special day, on behalf of YOWICAN, we celebrate our quintessential role model and Grand Patroness, not only for your life but also for the grace, wisdom, and devotion you have consistently shown in service to God, humanity, and our nation,” he said.

He further described the First Lady as a shining example of strength, compassion, and purposeful leadership, stressing that her public service record has remained a source of inspiration to women, youth, and leaders nationwide.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu, CON, who turned 65 on September 21, 2025, is widely recognized as a committed public servant and advocate for women, children, and youth empowerment. Before becoming First Lady, she served three terms as Senator representing Lagos Central, where she championed several bills and initiatives focused on social welfare, education, and women’s rights.

She is also the founder of the New Era Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to youth development, community service, and public health awareness. Through her initiatives, she has empowered countless women and young people, creating opportunities in skills development, entrepreneurship, and civic engagement.

Enwere emphasized that Senator Tinubu’s strong Christian faith and resilience have been central to her leadership journey, adding:

“Your legacy of service, faith, and resilience continues to light the path for many, and we pray that your impact will endure for generations to come.”

YOWICAN also lauded her as a matriarchal figure, fondly called “Mummy” by admirers, who has successfully balanced political life with deep spiritual grounding.

Enwere urged Nigerian youth to emulate the values she embodies, discipline, compassion, and commitment to service especially at a time when the nation faces multifaceted challenges.

“Her Excellency has shown that leadership is not about titles but about consistent service, humility, and devotion to the well-being of others. As our Grand Patroness, she continues to inspire YOWICAN members nationwide to live with purpose, integrity, and faith,” he said.