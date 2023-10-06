YOV Restates Commitment To Sustaining Yoruba Culture, Tradition

…As Gani Adams, Ogunribido, Others Seek Religious Tolerance

Foremost Yoruba Diaspora organisation, Yoruba One Voice (YOV),has re-stated the need to sustain the sanctity of Yoruba culture and tradition, stating that Yoruba race had lost grip of its culture and tradition to religious bigotry and fanaticism that came through civilisation. YOV’s position was the crux of the International Conference held last Sunday via zoom, with many participants in attendance from across the six continents of the world.

The conference was also live streamed across different Facebook and other online platforms. The Yoruba diaspora organisation insisted also that there’s urgent need to refocus the energy of the Yoruba to address all the problems that have been hindering the progress of the race.

In his remarks, Aareonaka- kanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Abiodun Adams, who is also the Grand Patron of YOV said the reason for the conference is to bring to proper perspective, some of the issues that have been affecting Yoruba race, adding that the forum is to seek better approach to solving those problems.

“It is a fact that the sanctity and sustainability of our culture and tradition is the soul of our identity as a race. Under no circumstance should we fail to sustain the culture and tradition that had earned us much accolade and global respect. “Today in Yoruba land, there are issues that need urgent solutions.

We cannot hide from the fact that the missing links are setting us backwards and there is need for us to address those issues before it is too late.” “Civilization, religious bigotry and fanaticism are the bane of our race, making it possible for us to lose our culture, tradition and heritage through the backdoor.”