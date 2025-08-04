You’ve Written Your Names In History, Tinubu Hails D’Tigress

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Nigeria’s women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, for securing their fifth consecutive Afrobasket title, describing the achievement as a historic milestone.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, on Sunday night, the President commended the team’s resilience, skill, and determination after their 78–64 victory over Mali in the finals held at the Palais des Sports de Treichville, Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

The Rena Wakama-led team’s win marks Nigeria’s seventh overall Afrobasket title.

Tinubu praised the players for displaying unwavering commitment even after losing the first quarter of the match.

“Your superb performance throughout the competition has made Nigeria proud. Like the Super Falcons, you have inspired our young ladies. You embodied the indomitable Nigerian spirit, the power of unity, and the rewards of hard work.

“By winning the AfroBasket trophy for a record fifth consecutive time, you have written your names in history and shown the world what to expect out of Africa,” he said.

The President also applauded Head Coach Rena Wakama and her technical team for their exemplary leadership, and acknowledged the support of the Nigeria Basketball Federation.

“The Federal Government and Nigerians will never forget your sacrifices and remain grateful for your highly elevating performances.

“The government and the people of Nigeria celebrate you and assure you of our continued support as you prepare for the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup qualifying tournaments next March.

“I look forward to receiving the victorious team and the trophy in Abuja, while wishing you all a safe trip,” Tinubu added.