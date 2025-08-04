‘You’ve Written Your Names In Gold’, Atiku Celebrates D’Tigress

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has celebrated the historic feat of Nigeria’s women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, after they clinched their fifth straight Women’s AfroBasket title on Sunday night in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

In a post via his verified X handle, Atiku described the victory as a defining symbol of Nigerian excellence in the face of adversity.

“D’Tigress, [@DtigressNG], have once again written their names in gold, clinching a fifth consecutive Women’s AfroBasket title. Your victory is not just a win for basketball, it’s a proud symbol of Nigeria’s enduring excellence on the global stage even against all odds. Congratulations,” he wrote.

D’Tigress defeated Mali 78–64 in the final game held at the Palais des Sports Treichville, completing a perfect tournament run and extending their unbeaten streak in the competition to 28 games since 2015.

The victory triggered nationwide celebration and drew tributes from leaders across the political spectrum.

President Bola Tinubu also congratulated the team, describing their dominance as a “shining example of the Nigerian spirit.”

He also announced his readiness to receive the team at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in honour of their outstanding achievement.

Similarly, Musa Kida, President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), dedicated the win to Tinubu’s administration, praising the players’ consistency and resilience.

Kida, under whose leadership four of the five titles were won, hailed the team’s performance as “another golden chapter in Nigerian sports.”

D’Tigress recovered from a 21–26 first-quarter deficit to dominate the remainder of the game with scores of 20–15, 20–15, and 17–8, sealing a well-earned victory and solidifying their place as the most successful women’s basketball team in Africa.