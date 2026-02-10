Popular Nigerian skitmaker, Aloma Isaac Junior, popularly known as Zicsaloma, has shared his thoughts on financial independence, advising people to set strict financial boundaries if they truly want to escape poverty.

In a short video posted on his social media page, Zicsaloma noted that if you know you want to come out of poverty, you need to be financially heartless even to your direct family.”

According to the content creator, such a decision is not about being wicked, but about breaking out of the poverty cycle.

Recounting his personal experience, he said growing up, he always wanted to be financially stable. However, many of his business attempts did not succeed.

He said, “I did a lot of business while growing up, but most of them failed because of family.

“African family and even your own family are very entitled to your wealth. Even when the purpose of working is to save money and build a better future.”

“It is very, very okay to be financially heartless even to your friends and family so that you can even save up and break that circle. They will hate you for it, but trust me, it is for your own good.”