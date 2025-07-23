‘You’ve Seen The Light’- Charly Boy Commends Yul Edochie

Veteran activist and entertainer Charly Boy has publicly lauded actor Yul Edochie for switching his political stance and endorsing the idea that Nigeria’s next president should come from the South-East region. Edochie recently shared a video declaring, “The next president of Nigeria should come from the South-East … in fairness and equity.” In response, Charly Boy wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Yul Edochie finally sees the light. Thank God you don dey change lane.”

READ ALSO:

This comment marks a notable political reversal, as Edochie previously supported President Bola Tinubu, a stance that drew criticism from many, including fans of Peter Obi and the Labour Party.

Charly Boy’s message “You’ve seen the light” suggests approval of the actor’s shift and implies that the new position aligns with a more equitable political narrative. Edochie’s backing of South-East leadership in 2027 has now become a trending topic, sparking both praise and criticism across social media.