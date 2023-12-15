You’ve No Excuse To Fail, Onanuga Tells Govs

President Bola Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga on Thursday warned the 36 state governors, saying they have no excuse to fail their people.

Onanuga who gave this warning in a post on his verified X handle urged governors to invest the money given to them by the present administration on roads and other infrastructure which will create more jobs for the people.

He, however, urged the media to ensure transparency on how the funds allocated to every governor were spent.

He said, “The 36 states have enjoyed overwhelming support from President Tinubu’s administration, having recently been given N7 billion each for infrastructure support, in addition to the N2 billion earlier given as fuel subsidy palliative”.

“State governors thus have no reason not to do a lot for their people, instead of the obsession with the centre. In spending money on roads and other infrastructure, many jobs will be created and people will have money to spend.

“Let the states therefore get cracking to give succour to our people. Let the mass media also monitor the states to ensure that the funds are wisely spent,” he said.