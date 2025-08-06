You’ve Made Us Proud, Abbas To Young Nigerians For Winning English Contest

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, has applauded Nafisa Abdullahi Aminu, Rukayya Muhammad Fema, and Hadiza Kashim Kalli for emerging world champions in English Language communication skills and debate at the 2025 TeenEagle Global competition in London, United Kingdom (UK).

The three young Nigerians—17-year-old Nafisa was the overall best in English Language skills; 15-year-old Rukayya was named the overall best in debate; and Hadiza bagged the outstanding talent award (gold medal).

Abbas, who described the teenagers as “super talents,” said they have brought pride to Nigeria. He noted that with the enabling environment, Nigerians will continue to break barriers and excel in different fields of endeavour anywhere in the world.

He stated that with their excellent performance at the contest, coming after the D’Tigress won the 2025 FIBA Afrobasket and the Super Falcons’ lifting of the WAFCON, his belief in the girl child and campaign for gender inclusion in politics and administration of the country has been further established.

The speaker restated his commitment to the development of the education sector, stressing the importance of basic education in laying a solid foundation for the young ones.

While congratulating Hadiza, Nafisa and Rukayya, Speaker Abbas called for proper recognition of academic talents, stressing that a reward system should be created for Nigerians who attract positive global attention to their country.