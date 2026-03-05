New Telegraph

March 5, 2026
You’ve Inspired Women With Your Virtues, Oluremi Tinubu Tells Maryam Abacha 

Oluremi Tinubu And 2023 Election

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has said that former First Lady, Hajiya Maryam Abacha, remains an inspiration to Nigerian women through her virtues and compassion.

Mrs Tinubu stated this in a tribute to Mrs Abacha as she felicitated with her on her 79th birthday.

She wrote: “I rejoice with you, your children, family, friends and loved ones on the occasion of your 79th birthday.

“You have been an inspiration to so many women with your virtues of strength and compassion.

“I pray that you celebrate many more birthdays in divine health, peace and joy.

“Happy birthday, Ina.”

