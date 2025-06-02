You’ve Empowered Us For Better Future, FOSSU Hails Makinde

Share

Indigenes of Oyo State in different higher institutions across the country, under the aegis of the Federation of Oyo State Students Union (FOSSU), have lauded governor ‘Seyi Makinde, for implementing policies that support students’ academic advancement and place them in a good stead for success.

The students, led by their National President, Mr Ibrahim Alarape, and the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Student Affairs, Mr Victor Olojede, converged on the Governor’s Office, Secretariat, Ibadan, on Monday.

In what was tagged an appreciation rally, they described Makinde as ‘a student-friendly governor’, calling on him to throw his hat into the ring for the Presidency in 2027.

The students praised Governor Makinde for interventions that continue to support and empower students for a better and brighter future.

Delivering his appreciation speech, Alarape thanked the governor for his remarkable leadership and for believing in Oyo State students, promising that they would repay his fatherly love with outstanding performances in their academics.

In his response, Governor Makinde said that his government would continue to remain committed to the welfare of the students in the state.

He added that his administration will also continue to establish institutions that will ensure good governance and that his administration would be remembered not only for infrastructure development across the state, but also for the institutions put in place to ensure the state continues to thrive.

Governor Makinde equally stated that his administration would continue to support the youth by implementing policies and programmes that will narrow the economic gaps, as according to him, the only way out of poverty for the country is for it to focus on building entrepreneurs who can take risks, invest in educating the youth and encouraging production.

He said: “I want to appreciate you guys for coming to let us know that you have received alerts. It is your government and it is our commonwealth.

“You are our future. I am also a father to three children, so whatever challenges you are faced with, I am also dealing with those challenges in my own house. So, rest assured that we will continue to look after your wellbeing as an administration.

“We still have a lot to do and we don’t want to be distracted over the Presidency and all of that. Remember that I said that nobody would set an agenda for me; I will set an agenda for myself. So, we don’t want to be distracted. The next one year is very critical.

“People will come up to say that we have built roads and other infrastructure. Yes, we have. But these are not what we want to be remembered for. We want to be remembered for the institutions that we are building that will guarantee good governance well beyond the tenure of this administration.

“I have heard people say Nigeria is a rich country and we don’t have any business with poverty. I disagree with those people. Yes, we are rich in natural resources but there are three ingredients that can bring about economic prosperity.

“First, we must have entrepreneurs and we must have people that are ready to take risks. I became an entrepreneur at the age of 29, paying salaries to people. You have to make up your mind. So, we will continue to ensure that, amongst us, we give exposure to the coming generation.

“Secondly, we need knowledge and skill. When we pay attention to education, it is to ensure that we are not neglecting the leg that can ensure economic prosperity.

“Finally, we need intensive production. Some say Nigerian youths are lazy but I know you are not. When we were installing streetlights, it was because we were trying to stimulate our economy.

“What you need to do is to cooperate with your government. If you see anything that can improve our economy, bring it to our attention and we will ensure that those gaps are narrowed.

“The good thing is the power sector is being decentralised right now and there are still challenges in terms of implementation. But Oyo State has its own electricity regulatory commission now; we are one of the few states that have done that.

“Some of these problems would be addressed as we take control of our destiny in terms of power generation, transmission and distribution. We won’t tell you stories. But, in the meantime, we will try and continue to do our best.”

The event had in attendance the Deputy Governor, Barr. Abdulraheem Bayo Lawal; Secretary to the State Government, Prof Olanike Adeyemo; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Otunba Segun Ogunwuyi; Head of Service, Mrs Olubunmi Oni, mni and other top government functionaries.

Share