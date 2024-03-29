You’ve Done Well, Tinubu Lauds UNICAL VC

President Ahmed Tinubu’has eulogized the Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar, Professor Florence Banku Obi for holding quality standards in the institution

Represented by the Minister of Education Prof. Tahir Mamman at the university’s 36th convocation, the President appreciated the “sustained efforts in maintaining and promoting standard of education through research, academic excellence and digitization.”

Tinubu advised other VCs to emulate Obi in promoting academic excellence and digitization. and for developing robust entrepreneurship skills among the students, saying it is squarely intandem with the focus of the renewed hope agenda of his administration.

According to the President, UNICAL as a second-generation institution is among the leading Universities that has soundly contributed to nation building whose alumni have made the institution proud both nationally and internationally.

He said: “I am in particular pleased about the formation in respect of the tremendous achievements in the area of digitization of the University library and other digital resources.

“I also commend the Vice-Chancellor and the management for the robust linkages and collaborations in research and exchange programmes with institutions locally and internationally.

“I also understand that the University has a robust partnership with branded bodies and business operators in developing entrepreneurship skills among the students which are squarely in tandem with the focus of the renewed agenda of this administration”

“The management efforts geared towards achieving a smart campus through the utilization of the internet ecosystem for digitalization is also commendable. This effort signifies that the university is highly conscious of its obligations to its local community, the nation and the society at large.

The University is hereby advised to focus in addition to what they’re doing on adequate preparation of students for the jobs of today and the unknown jobs of tomorrow being the current direction of the world of work and education. I urge other institutions to examine your example for their benefit”. He added

While commending the University for its positive strides and achievements, the President also noted that the institution was in the news most recently because of misconduct on the part of some lecturers. Hence, he called on the university to clean itself of such misfits and ensure that the campus is free of such deviance, stating that students must be allowed to fly in an environment that is conducive, safe and devoid of fear and intimidation.

While declaring the 36th convocation ceremony open, the Vice-Chancellor of the Institution, Prof. Florence Obi, said that the institution had completed several projects including infrastructural development, improved academic curriculum, research and external collaborations and will remain committed to promoting academic excellence among others to enhance learning.

On her part, Prof. Obi pledged to keep working around the clock to change the institution’s trajectory and to enable it to take its rightful position in the comity of higher institutions of learning in the world.

The VC also enjoined the graduating students to be worthy ambassadors of the institution, stressing that it is their duty to properly represent the university anywhere they find themselves.