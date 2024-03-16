You’ve Disgraceful Track Record Of Ignoring Transparency, Atiku Tackles Tinubu

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general election on Saturday accused President Bola Tinubu’s administration of disregarding concerns related to transparency.

Atiku who spoke via his verified X handle claimed President Tinubu-led government disregards problems with due process in public administration.

According to him, Tinubu’s administration’s corrupt practices are attested to by the unresolved $3.3 billion NNPCL loan.

According to Atiku: “The current Federal Government has a disgraceful track record of ignoring issues of transparency and due process in public administration.

“The unresolved $3.3 billion NNPCL loan repayment scandal, with Nigeria now expected to repay $12 billion, remains a glaring example.

“The Tinubu administration must address these high-profile corruption cases transparently.

“The National Assembly, as the elected representatives of the people, are constitutionally obligated to legislate for the peace, order, and good governance of our nation, without colluding with corrupt elements.

“Failure to do so and persisting in denial will only confirm the government’s complicity in official malpractice.-AA”