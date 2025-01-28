You’ve Bloggers, I’ve God, Mercy Chinwo Speaks Up Amid Legal Tussle With Ex-Manager  

Share

Renowned Nigerian gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo has opened up about the challenges she faced with her former record label boss, Ezekiel ThankGod, popularly known as Eezee Concept.

In a video titled, “You have bloggers, I have God,” and shared on her page on Tuesday, Mercy Chinwo finally addressed the alleged bullying, threats, and tarnishing of her image orchestrated by her former manager.

Chinwo revealed that the ordeal began after she decided not to renew her contract with the label, which she initially signed in 2017 and extended in 2019.

She alleged that Ezekiel ThankGod made the environment toxic for her, spread false information online, and even questioned the legitimacy of her son.

“I took you as a father and served you diligently, but you made the environment toxic because I chose not to extend the contract,” Chinwo stated.

She also accused him of fabricating a fake contract in her name and attempting to ruin her relationship with prominent pastors like Nathaniel Bassey and Jerry Eze.

“You hate Pastor Nathaniel Bassey, Jerry Eze and because I appear in their events you start threatening me.

“The worst you can do is what you’re doing,” Chinwo further disclosed.

Also, the gospel artiste revealed that she never dragged Eezee concept to court rather he was the one who took her to court and afterwards came online to change the narrative to put her in bad light.

Mercy Chinwo, revealed that she had since relocated from Lagos to Port Harcourt due to safety concerns while expressing confidence in divine justice.

“I know God won’t let your plans come to pass,” she said, adding that despite the alleged attacks, she remains steadfast in her faith and commitment to her ministry.

