You’ve Abandoned the People, LP Attacks Reps Caucus Members

The Labour Party (LP) claims its members in the House of Representatives have abandoned the people in pursuit of self-aggrandisement. In a statement reacting to comments by LP caucus leader in the House, Afam Ogene, on the proposed National Convention, the opposition party said despite the sacrifices Nigerians made in electing them, the legislators had turned their backs on them.

The LP said: “We had expected them to be the ambassadors of the people” but regretted that: “It appears that they sit at the National Assembly for themselves alone.” It added: “This is against the background that they have never risen to the occasion as members of the LP in the House who are supposed to be the voice of the people and speak truth to power despite the numerous challenges the country is going through.”

According to the LP, Ogene lacks knowledge of its constitution by saying it was unconventional to conduct the national convention before state, local government and ward congresses. The party explained that its constitution is different to those of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC).

It said: “While the ward, local government and state executives have three years tenure, the national executive has four years tenure. “As at the moment, party executives in over 16 states are subsisting because they have conducted their congresses. “We had expected Ogene to read the constitution of the party before making public comments against the party.” The party warned that it would not hesitate to discipline any party member who does not respect the supremacy of the party irrespective of whose ox is gored.